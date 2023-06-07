scorecardresearch
Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

Actress Jennifer Aniston has stopped doing "painful" workouts and is more "mindful" of exercises these days so she can remain on her feet forever.

Jennifer Aniston _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Jennifer Aniston has stopped doing “painful” workouts and is more “mindful” of exercises these days so she can remain on her feet forever. The 54-year-old actress explained that she used to force herself to do up to an hour of intense physical exercise every day but in recent times has started to favour “small movements” to keep her in shape, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Today.com: “The workouts I used to do were exhausting and painful. It’s functional exercise. It’s mindful, it’s small movements. My mind used to (tell) me that if I didn’t do 45 minutes to an hour workout, I wasn’t drenched, (it wasn’t enough).”

“I put my body through it and over time, breaking your body, pushing your body that hard is just diminishing returns. And as long as I’m going to live, I want to be able to move!”

The ‘Friends’ star went on to urge her fans to do a small amount of exercise every day because she has started to enjoy keeping fit since learning to “push herself” in small amounts before reiterating that she never wants to find herself having to use a wheelchair.

She said: “Just do 10 to 20 minutes, you can do anything for 10 to 20 minutes. You start to enjoy it, that’s the other thing. I really do push myself, just at least do that little bit. I’ll immediately feel incredible. You just instantly start to feel those endorphins and that energy.

“Not so much my parents’ generation. So I would watch their bodies decline. If I’m going to be 75, 85 years old, I don’t want to be in a wheelchair. I don’t want someone to have to lift me up and take me to the bathroom. Mindfulness, mindfulness. That’s all it is!”

Pic. Sourcejenniferaniston
