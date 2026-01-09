Jung Kook Reveals New Discipline, Diet, and Dreams Ahead of BTS Comeback

BTS member Jung Kook has offered fans a rare and deeply reflective look into his mindset, lifestyle, and creative ambitions as he gears up for his official return with the group. In a new Rolling Stone UK interview titled “Jungkook: No Limits,” released on the 3rd, the global pop star spoke candidly about health, discipline, and how military service reshaped his outlook on life.

Describing Jung Kook as “one of the most famous faces on the planet,” Rolling Stone noted that despite his global superstardom, the singer is currently focused on simple, everyday routines—especially his health. Jung Kook revealed that he is actively prioritizing self-care, even when it comes to food. “I’m on a diet these days, eating only one meal a day,” he shared. “That’s why I look forward to that one meal. I get excited thinking, ‘What should I eat today?’ After finally eating, I feel a sense of accomplishment.”

Health and discipline have become central to his daily life. “I’m trying to focus more on my health,” Jung Kook said, adding that his workouts include badminton, bowling, jogging, and regular cardio. Interestingly, he avoids listening to music while exercising, choosing instead to focus inward. “I want to focus solely on myself,” he explained.

Reflecting on his military service, Jung Kook admitted it fundamentally changed how he views time and well-being. “My perspective on time changed before and after my military service. I now try to avoid things harmful to my body,” he said, revealing that he has significantly reduced alcohol consumption. “I want to use my time more meaningfully and cherish it.”

Rather than extreme routines, Jung Kook believes in consistency. “Consistently doing something small is far more important than making a big effort all at once,” he shared, explaining that he does cardio every morning before showering and again before bed. These habits, he said, have given him confidence and a sense of accomplishment.

Despite his success, Jung Kook admitted he is still learning how to care for himself emotionally. “I don’t think I’ve become that close to myself yet, but I know I need to love myself more,” he said, calling healthy habits one form of self-love.

Being unable to make music during his military service reignited his passion. “That’s when I missed music the most and thought, ‘I want to create even better music.’” Looking ahead, Jung Kook expressed excitement for BTS’ next album, upcoming group activities, and reuniting with ARMY.

He also shared solo ambitions, particularly improving his street dance skills. “I don’t want to be confined,” he said firmly. “I want to be an artist without limits.”

Meanwhile, BTS is set to release their fifth full album on March 20, marking a powerful new chapter for the group and their fans.