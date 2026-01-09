Amaal Mallik Mourns Loss of Beloved Pet Chow Chow, Emotional Post Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Composer-singer Amaal Mallik is going through an emotionally difficult phase as he mourns the loss of his beloved pet Chow Chow, Handsome. Taking to social media, the musician shared a heartfelt note that deeply moved his fans and followers. His emotional tribute reflected the unbreakable bond he shared with his furry companion and his hope of meeting him again in another lifetime.

Amaal posted a touching photograph on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a black suit paired with a white shirt, gently kissing Handsome on the head. The adorable Chow Chow looked every bit charming, wearing a big red bow tie. The image instantly struck an emotional chord with fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of love and support.

Pouring his heart out in the caption, Amaal wrote, “I hope you give me the opportunity to be your brother in every other life. #RestInPower #HandsomeMalik.” The words beautifully captured his grief, love, and longing, making the post resonate with pet lovers across the internet.

The loss comes shortly after Amaal’s stint on the 19th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The composer-singer emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the season and made it to the Top 5. The season was eventually won by actor Gaurav Khanna on the grand finale night. Along with Amaal and Gaurav, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal were also among the finalists.

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Amaal had shared a reflective note about his journey. He mentioned entering the show with uncertainty and walking out with immense personal growth, valuable lessons, and memories he would cherish forever. The season, which premiered on August 24, 2025, featured 16 contestants, including popular names like Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, and Kunickaa Sadanand. The show also welcomed two wild-card entries—Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Born into a family deeply rooted in music, Amaal Mallik is the elder son of composer Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, and the grandson of legendary musician Sardar Malik. He is also the brother of popular playback singer Armaan Malik. Amaal made his debut as a music composer in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and gained widespread recognition with chart-topping tracks from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

As fans mourn the loss of Handsome alongside him, Amaal’s tribute stands as a reminder of the deep emotional connections we share with our pets—bonds that truly last beyond lifetimes.