Katy Perry Shares Intimate Moment With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has set social media buzzing after sharing an intimate holiday snapshot featuring none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The unexpected photo, posted on her Instagram, shows the pop superstar leaning in to kiss Trudeau on the cheek as he holds her close, smiling confidently at the camera. The candid moment instantly sparked curiosity, especially as it comes shortly after Katy’s reported breakup with longtime partner Orlando Bloom.

The photo appeared in a post titled “Holidaze,” where Katy gave fans a glimpse into how she spent her recent time off. Alongside the PDA-filled image, the post also included a picture of Trudeau swimming in open water, adding fuel to speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The holiday post featured a mix of personal and family moments. Katy shared heartwarming photos from her Christmas and New Year celebrations after wrapping up The Lifetimes Tour. Several images highlighted cozy family time with her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and her former fiancé Orlando Bloom. One photo showed Katy and Daisy picking out a Christmas tree, while another captured a beautifully arranged dinner table with name cards for Katy, Daisy, Orlando, and his son Flynn — suggesting a peaceful and respectful co-parenting dynamic.

However, it was the repeated appearances of Justin Trudeau that truly caught fans’ attention. While it remains unclear whether Katy and Trudeau spent his 54th birthday together on December 25, the images of them relaxing, swimming, and sharing affectionate moments quickly became the focus of online conversation.

According to reports, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been quietly dating for nearly six months. As 2026 begins, sources claim the pair are enjoying each other’s company and keeping things relatively low-key. People close to the singer told OK Magazine that Katy finds Trudeau appealing for reasons beyond his public profile.

“What really draws Katy in is Justin’s calm, deliberate nature and his lack of interest in fame,” a source shared. “He’s not seeking attention, which feels refreshing after relationships with people who were far more focused on the spotlight. She’s said he truly listens, challenges her to think differently, and relates to her as an equal.”

The source added that the two can spend hours discussing topics ranging from politics and culture to parenting and finding purpose in life — something Katy reportedly finds deeply stimulating.

Katy confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom in 2025 after nearly nine years together. Meanwhile, Trudeau announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after years of marriage. The former couple share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

While neither Katy nor Trudeau has publicly confirmed their relationship, their holiday photos have certainly given fans plenty to talk about.