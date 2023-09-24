Michelle Dockery ties knot with Jasser Waller-Bridge in London

Actress Michele Dockery has tied the knot with her fiancé Jasser Waller-Bridge at a church in London in front of family and friends September 23. The actress, best known for her role in the popular English drama series ‘Downton Abbey’ has married seven years after her previous fiancé John Dineen died at age 34 following a cancer battle.

The ‘Downton Abbey’ actress, 41, and Waller-Bridge, who is the younger brother of ‘Fleabag’ actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge were spotted in full wedding gear alongside family and friends outside of a West London church, according to People.

Dockery could be seen in a white satin dress holding a bouquet of flowers, while Waller-Bridge wore a navy suit with a pink flower pinned on his jacket, as they smiled outside the venue surrounded by their friends and loved ones.

Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning sister also reportedly guided guests to the church following a pre-wedding hangout at the local George and Devonshire pub. She wore a coral-colored three-piece pantsuit and walked alongside her partner, Martin MacDonagh.

The apparent bride and groom were surrounded by confetti outside the church, and could be seen in photos cheering together with their excited friends.

The couple has been together since 2019 and got engaged last year. Announcing their engagement, they had issued a notice which read: “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

Aside from Phoebe-Waller-Bridge, the roster of guests also included the ‘Downton Abbey’ stars Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

So apart from being Dockery’s big day, it was also a reunion for the cast of ‘Downton’ who were last seen together in the 2022 movie which came after six seasons of the series.