scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

By Agency News Desk

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti’s “first soundcheck” at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a black and white photo of himself holding Malti.

In the picture, Nick was seen holding the mic as he stood on stage with Malti in his arms. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera.

Nick captioned the post: “Her first soundcheck.”

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared several pictures as she posed with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the show ‘Citadel’. The show revolves around two elite agents. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Previous article
When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it
Next article
Drugs that cut harmful side effects of antibiotics on gut bacteria identified
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

Health & Lifestyle

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health: experts

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

News

Dwayne Johnson's post-workout 'cheat' meal leaves fans stunned!

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission postponed to Friday due to bad weather

Technology

Experimental drug shows promise for long Covid patients

Technology

Late-stage deals plummet to 21-quarter low in US as VC funding halts

Health & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 319 new Covid cases

News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

Sports

IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

Sports

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US