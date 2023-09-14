Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys play date with her daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures of herself, with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress is a doting mother, and while her husband Nick Jonas is out touring with his band, Priyanka took out some time to share a play-date with her one-year-old daughter.

The 41-year old actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared some cute snaps from their playtime, including one photo which showed her holding Malti, who was donning a floral patterned dress, while standing on a play mat, with her mother supporting her.

Priyanka, was all smiles holding Malti, sporting a casual black attire with her hair tied in a ponytail, while being extremely giddy at her daughter playing in the first picture.

In the second picture, the ‘Citadel’ actress can be seen sitting in what seems to be a pink tub full of toys, merrily enjoying her ‘playdate’, though the last picture is a bit of a blur. But either way, Malti sure seems to having the time of her life, sharing it with her best friend.

She captioned the first slide, writing: “Play Date with friends” (complete with heart eyes emojis)

The actress back in 2022, announced that she was going to be a mother and had gone on to say that this new development has reshaped her whole life and shifted many of her priorities. Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti into their family, who was born via surrogacy.

The couple frequently post about the many shenanigans and developments taking place in their house.

Currently, Priyanka, who was earlier seen in ‘Citadel’, has advanced a great deal in her career, jumping from Bollywood to Hollywood, establishing herself as an international star.

The actress was recently seen in the film ‘Love Again’ apart from the series ‘Citadel’, and will next be seen in the movie ‘Heads of State’.