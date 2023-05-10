scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn't pay attention to her man's past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

By Agency News Desk
Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history
Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn’t pay attention to her man’s past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: “I don’t give a f*** who he’s dated.”

“We are talking about the future… I always say this – I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple started dating in May 2018 — two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding — but when they first came into each other’s lives, Priyanka was hesitant.

She said: “I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'”

“And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker.”

“Always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he’s propped up… I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard.”

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife’s DMs with a very direct message.

She recalled: “Literally, his message was, ‘I’ve been told we should meet’. How cocky? So sexy.”

Once she had been on Google and seen the music video for his track ‘Close’, she decided to give him a chance.

She said: “(I thought), ‘That body deserves at least a date.’ Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees… I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something.”

She fired back with her own cheeky message, teasing: “My response to him was, ‘Why don’t you text me? My team can see my DMs.’ “

Five years later, Priyanka explained his support for her helps keep their relationship strong.

She said: “He’s the most excited about the shows that I’m doing, he was most excited, you know, when I’m on a carpet.”

“He’ll step aside and he’ll take like pictures of me. That’s what you want. You want your man to be your champion.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters
Next article
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings
This May Also Interest You
News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US