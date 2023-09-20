scorecardresearch
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share glimpse of 2nd son Riot in family photoshoot

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Rihanna and her rapper husband A$AP Rocky have shared the first pictures of their second son Riot with the world. The couple did a family photoshoot with their 2 sons. Their new born Riot looked cute as he was dressed in all pink with tan boots.

Their elder son RZA was dressed up in a grey shirt with yellow sleeves and a pair of denims. The pictures were shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Diggzy, who wrote in the caption: “It’s a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

For the photoshoot, the parents – Rihanna donned a denim jacket and navy leggings, ‘Everyday’ hitmaker Rocky posed in a white vest and blue jeans.

As per Riot’s birth certificate, he was born on August 1, 2023 in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m (Pacific Standard Time). His full name is Riot Rose Mayers. As per a report by Blast, the baby’s name could have been inspired from A$AP’s song named “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”.

Fans reacted to the lovely picture by commenting on the post. “She let YOU share her beautiful family with the world once again. Cuteness overload,” wrote one user. “The most beautiful family on the planet,” commented another user. “Rihanna & Asap Rocky with beautiful kids,” posted a third person.

Agency News Desk
