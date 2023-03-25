scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik spotted kissing during dinner date

Singers Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are sparking rumours of a relationship after the two were spotted out to dinner together.

By News Bureau
Singers Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are sparking rumours of a relationship after the two were spotted out to dinner together. An eyewitness said: “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 p.m. They walked in holding hands and were kissing.”

“Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” reports etonline.com.

Speculation about the two began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was the pair’s hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

The TikTok user explained that she and her friend work at hot spots frequented by celebs, before sharing a screenshot of their conversation in which the friend wrote: “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into (restaurant) hand in hand making out and I seated them.”

Gomez’s romantic life has making headlines lately, after reports and rumours began to surface earlier this year that she and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart were dating.

‘The Only Murders in the Building’ star and ‘Paris’ singer were first spotted bowling together in New York City, where an eyewitness told Page Six that the two were “making out” during their time on the lanes, while Gomez also took time to snap photos and sign autographs with some fans.

A source told ET the following day that the 30-year-old singer-actress and 33-year-old ‘Closer’ artist “are dating and things are still new.”

The source also said the two “met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people.”

Shortly after, Gomez seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram Story, saying, “I like being alone too much,” adding, “#iamsingle.”

Days after, she deleted that post, Taggart and Gomez were seen together again as they strolled hand in hand.

“Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together,” a source told ET a few days after they were seen.

“Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic.”

The source continued, “Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life. Things are going well between them.”

Meanwhile, Malik, who welcomed a daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in 2020, has mainly kept out of the spotlight as he works on various projects, including speaking out on behalf of causes he’s passionate about.

