The Real Reason Taylor Swift Wants a Prenup with Travis Kelce Revealed!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently broke the internet with news of their fairytale engagement. After nearly two years of dating, Kelce proposed to Swift in an enchanting garden setup in his backyard, and the couple announced the happy moment in August 2025 via a joint Instagram post that quickly racked up over 37.6 million likes.

Their romance began in the summer of 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour. Soon after, Swift was spotted at several of Kelce’s NFL games, confirming the couple’s relationship. Now, with wedding bells on the horizon, Swift and Kelce are reportedly making careful preparations to protect their combined $1.67 billion empire.

According to Forbes, the couple is working on a comprehensive prenuptial agreement. An insider shared, “Taylor’s been upfront from day one with Travis that being in love doesn’t mean being careless… Travis gets that completely. He admires how driven she is and believes it’s important they both stay financially independent.”

The prenup is expected to follow the ‘Title Controls’ structure, a common choice among high-profile couples. Under this arrangement, any asset titled in one person’s name remains theirs—even if acquired during marriage. This means Swift’s music catalogues, royalties, and real estate would remain hers, while Kelce’s brand deals and business earnings would stay in his name. Only assets they jointly title would be considered shared marital property.

While some might view prenups as unromantic, for a couple of this stature, it’s a smart move. Swift and Kelce are not only deeply in love but also determined to protect what they’ve built individually. As fans eagerly await wedding details, it’s clear this power couple is balancing romance with responsibility.