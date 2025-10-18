Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Malti Chahar’s ‘Kapde Pehen’ Jibe on Nehal Chudasama Doesn’t Sit Well with Salman Khan!

The anticipation is sky-high for this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, as viewers are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to address the housemates’ explosive behaviour—especially Malti Chahar’s controversial comment targeting Nehal Chudasama.

In a recently released promo, Salman Khan is seen confronting Malti for her insensitive remark. The issue began earlier this week during an argument over suji halwa, where Malti told Nehal, “Next time kapde pehen ke baat karna” (Talk to me next time with your clothes on). Nehal, who was fully dressed, was visibly offended and lashed out at Malti.

In the promo, Salman questions Malti about her statement. Attempting to explain, she said the room temperature was too cold and she merely suggested Nehal wear more clothes. However, her justification didn’t sit well with Salman or the rest of the house. Visibly unimpressed, Salman asked the housemates, “Kitno ko lagta hai ki ye ekdum bakwas tha?” (How many of you think this was total nonsense?), prompting unanimous agreement.

Salman didn’t hold back, saying, “Kuch bolne ke baad, maidaan chor ke bhaag jaati ho. Dose de rahi ho toh return dose lena bhi seekho” (You run away after making hurtful comments. If you can attack, learn to take one too).

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar says ‘Kapde pehen ke baat karna’ to Nehal Chudasama in verbal fight

The comment had earlier sparked a house-wide outrage. Baseer and Kunickaa stood up for Nehal, with Baseer shouting, “Are you from a little cottage in Agra? I’ll throw you out of this house!” Despite the backlash, Malti was later seen laughing with Tanya, which further angered Kunickaa.

As tensions rise, fans are eagerly waiting for the full Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see how Salman’s scolding will impact the house dynamics.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.