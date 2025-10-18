Ty Dolla $ign – WHAT I WANT Song Lyrics (feat. Lil Wayne)

Song name – WHAT I WANT
Singer – Ty Dolla $ign
Check out WHAT I WANT Song Lyrics (feat. Lil Wayne) by Ty Dolla $ign
Uh
(Mustard on the beat, ho)
Said she’s what I want (What I want)
But not what I need (What I need)
She’s what I want, but not what I need
She’s what I want (What I want)
But not the one I need (One I need)
She’s what I want, but not what I need (Ooh, yeah)
She got what I want, but she not what I need (Uh)
Let you hit my b*tch ‘fore I let you hit my weed (Uh)
She think she got the best, but it’s just good to me
I done had a threesome with two sisters on a beach
She say, “You’ll never find another bitch like me”
She don’t know I meet her type like five days a week (Bitch)
Hoppin’ off the jet and my LV bag reek (Bitch)
Gotta keep a chop on me ’cause ain’t shit sweet (Brr)
I could never save her, I’m a different type of breed (Different type of)
CC all my b*tches, I love all my freaks (All my freaks)
I been gettin’ richer and these niggas hate to see it (Yeah ooh, yeah)
Textin’ like a broke nigga, sure hate to be it (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Head so good, don’t wanna say goodbye (Uh)
‘Fore I go, I gotta let her swallow my pride (Ooh)
Say she wanna come back through tonight (Uh)
But should I swap her out? It be hard to decide
Said she’s what I want (What I want)
But not what I need (What I need)
She’s what I want, but not what I need
She’s what I want (What I want)
But not the one I need (One I need)
She’s what I want, but not what I need (Ooh, yeah)
Ooh, wait, I’ma hop in it
If it’s BBW, I belly-flop in it
Why we gossipin’? Why we not sippin’?
If she the opp, I’m the optimist
See, she the one I want, but she not the one I need, though
All these b*tches foul, I been knockin’ down my free throws
Head in the clouds, no, it’s not that you do weed smoke
Mona Lisa smile, but she not gon’ let her teeth show
Even though she bad for me, nigga, she too good for these niggas
She be bad for me, nigga, she be good to me, nigga
She be nasty, my nigga, like ugh for me, nigga
She gon’ ride me then sit on top my hood for me, nigga
I don’t need you, but I want you, lil’ bitch
I wanna see you like some art, you lil’ b*tch
I’m tryna eat you a la carte, you lil’ b*tch
But like a C do, I fall off, you lil’ b*tch
Said she’s what I want (What I want, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But not what I need (What I need, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
She’s what I want, but not what I need (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
She’s what I want (She’s what I want)
But not the one I need (Not the one I need)
She’s what I want, but not the one I need (Ooh, yeah)