Ty Dolla $ign – WHAT I WANT Song Lyrics (feat. Lil Wayne)

Song name – WHAT I WANT

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out WHAT I WANT Song Lyrics (feat. Lil Wayne) by Ty Dolla $ign

Uh

(Mustard on the beat, ho)

Said she’s what I want (What I want)

But not what I need (What I need)

She’s what I want, but not what I need

She’s what I want (What I want)

But not the one I need (One I need)

She’s what I want, but not what I need (Ooh, yeah)

She got what I want, but she not what I need (Uh)

Let you hit my b*tch ‘fore I let you hit my weed (Uh)

She think she got the best, but it’s just good to me

I done had a threesome with two sisters on a beach

She say, “You’ll never find another bitch like me”

She don’t know I meet her type like five days a week (Bitch)

Hoppin’ off the jet and my LV bag reek (Bitch)

Gotta keep a chop on me ’cause ain’t shit sweet (Brr)

I could never save her, I’m a different type of breed (Different type of)

CC all my b*tches, I love all my freaks (All my freaks)

I been gettin’ richer and these niggas hate to see it (Yeah ooh, yeah)

Textin’ like a broke nigga, sure hate to be it (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Head so good, don’t wanna say goodbye (Uh)

‘Fore I go, I gotta let her swallow my pride (Ooh)

Say she wanna come back through tonight (Uh)

But should I swap her out? It be hard to decide

Said she’s what I want (What I want)

But not what I need (What I need)

She’s what I want, but not what I need

She’s what I want (What I want)

But not the one I need (One I need)

She’s what I want, but not what I need (Ooh, yeah)

Ooh, wait, I’ma hop in it

If it’s BBW, I belly-flop in it

Why we gossipin’? Why we not sippin’?

If she the opp, I’m the optimist

See, she the one I want, but she not the one I need, though

All these b*tches foul, I been knockin’ down my free throws

Head in the clouds, no, it’s not that you do weed smoke

Mona Lisa smile, but she not gon’ let her teeth show

Even though she bad for me, nigga, she too good for these niggas

She be bad for me, nigga, she be good to me, nigga

She be nasty, my nigga, like ugh for me, nigga

She gon’ ride me then sit on top my hood for me, nigga

I don’t need you, but I want you, lil’ bitch

I wanna see you like some art, you lil’ b*tch

I’m tryna eat you a la carte, you lil’ b*tch

But like a C do, I fall off, you lil’ b*tch

Said she’s what I want (What I want, yeah, yeah, yeah)

But not what I need (What I need, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

She’s what I want, but not what I need (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

She’s what I want (She’s what I want)

But not the one I need (Not the one I need)

She’s what I want, but not the one I need (Ooh, yeah)