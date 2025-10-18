HomeMusicLyrics

Ty Dolla $ign – ON REPEAT Song Lyrics feat Rich The Kid & Destroy Lonely

Check out On Repeat Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

Song name – On Repeat
Singer – TY Dolla $ign

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat
Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)
Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)
I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)

Might buy you a bust down, I just might take you to Greece
I put the bitch on fleek (Woo), I put the bitch on E
I put the bitch on D’s, I bought her new titties (Wee)
I put her wrist on freeze, top down, feelin’ the breeze

Drown the bitch with the water-water
Murder scene like Law & Ordеr
Drive the Lam’ like a stolеn Charger (Skrrt)
In the Rolls, used to ride the model

These niggas my son, I’m their father (Yeah)
I spent a rack on a barber (Woah)
I get my weed from the farmer (Yeah)
I jumped in the Lambo’, my Honda

Yeah
Paint on her face, Mona Lisa
Big dog, I don’t smoke no shisha
My bitch bad, but she rollin’ up reefer (Yeah)

B*tch, I’m a thug, not a preacher
I charge you one-fifty a feature
I’m f*ckin’ this foreign lil’ eater
She tryna extend her lil’ Visa

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat
Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)
Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)
I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)

The vibe I’m showin’ my ex lil’ bitch, I’m geekin’ up, I can’t even function
Yeah, back on drank, I’m sorry, shawty, if I’m mad at ya
I been goin’ brazy, sixty days in the ‘yo, my dog, I’m trappin’
I been pushin’ the Lambo’, goin’ one-twenty-four, I can’t go backwards (S-shu-shu-shut up the dance)
I make the cash flip, don’t use a spatula (Right now)
Yeah, I take a bad bitch, upgrade her attraction (Attraction, huh)

Huh, I made a bag, backend, spendin’ it faster, woah-woah-woah
Uh, all this cash, you ain’t even gotta ask me, woo-woo-woo

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat
Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)
Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)
I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)

