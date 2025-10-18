Ty Dolla $ign – ON REPEAT Song Lyrics feat Rich The Kid & Destroy Lonely

Song name – On Repeat

Singer – TY Dolla $ign

Check out On Repeat Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat

Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)

Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)

I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)

Might buy you a bust down, I just might take you to Greece

I put the bitch on fleek (Woo), I put the bitch on E

I put the bitch on D’s, I bought her new titties (Wee)

I put her wrist on freeze, top down, feelin’ the breeze

Drown the bitch with the water-water

Murder scene like Law & Ordеr

Drive the Lam’ like a stolеn Charger (Skrrt)

In the Rolls, used to ride the model

These niggas my son, I’m their father (Yeah)

I spent a rack on a barber (Woah)

I get my weed from the farmer (Yeah)

I jumped in the Lambo’, my Honda

Yeah

Paint on her face, Mona Lisa

Big dog, I don’t smoke no shisha

My bitch bad, but she rollin’ up reefer (Yeah)

B*tch, I’m a thug, not a preacher

I charge you one-fifty a feature

I’m f*ckin’ this foreign lil’ eater

She tryna extend her lil’ Visa

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat

Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)

Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)

I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)

The vibe I’m showin’ my ex lil’ bitch, I’m geekin’ up, I can’t even function

Yeah, back on drank, I’m sorry, shawty, if I’m mad at ya

I been goin’ brazy, sixty days in the ‘yo, my dog, I’m trappin’

I been pushin’ the Lambo’, goin’ one-twenty-four, I can’t go backwards (S-shu-shu-shut up the dance)

I make the cash flip, don’t use a spatula (Right now)

Yeah, I take a bad bitch, upgrade her attraction (Attraction, huh)

Huh, I made a bag, backend, spendin’ it faster, woah-woah-woah

Uh, all this cash, you ain’t even gotta ask me, woo-woo-woo

Hell yeah, the feelin’ was good, I put that ho on repeat

Walk in the store with the bands, yeah, I’ma need the receipt (Oh)

Hell yeah, I’m smokin’ that gas, premium 93 (Oh)

I’m swervin’, I’m doin’ the dash, yeah, we still in the lead (Oh, yeah)