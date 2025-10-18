Shah Rukh Khan’s Touching Comment About Salman Khan’s Family Proves He’s a True Friend!

In an event that created ripples of enthusiasm through the world of entertainment, Bollywood’s triumvirate of legends — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan — reunited at Riyadh’s Joy Forum 2025. The union of these three superstars, who have ruled over Hindi cinema for more than three decades, made the event a night to remember as a celebration of friendship, legacy, and mirth.

The night was filled with honest talks, funny stories, and introspective words. When the three men stepped out onto the stage, they talked of their incredible careers, their friendship, and what they think of the new generation of performers. But it was one conversation that resonated with fans everywhere.

Salman Khan, smiling back at them, said, “Aamir Khan has a film background, and I have one too. But this fellow, Shah Rukh Khan, does not.” Shah Rukh caught him short before he could go on, interrupting himself as usual with a wisecrack: “Sorry I interrupted, I too have a film background — Salman Khan’s family is my family.”

The comment killed the house, with thunderous applause and cheers ringing out from the audience. Aamir, chuckling and moved by the bonhomie, added warmly, “Now you know why Shah Rukh Khan is a star.” The moment perfectly epitomized the affection and respect that the three superstars genuinely share.

The discussion also moved towards the new generation, especially Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Salman complimented Aryan’s highly discussed web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood as a “big success.” He jokingly said that SRK would be really happy only when Aryan finally took his place on the big screen.

SRK, always quick on his feet, replied with typical humor. He made a joke that if Salman ever had a son, he would like him to be the biggest star the world has ever seen — a lighthearted observation which left Salman and Aamir in stitches.

The three then discussed more seriously how today’s youth are more “video-literate” and in terms of creative drive. “They get the medium in ways that we didn’t at their age,” Shah Rukh pointed out, in reference to the change in storytelling and audience interaction.

The reunion was not all about stars — it was a glimpse into the true friendship between three of Bollywood’s all-time greats. For the fans, it was a night of nostalgia and warmth and the magic that SRK, Salman, and Aamir bring only when they are together.