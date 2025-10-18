A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Dialogues: A Glimpse into the Past of Westeros’ Most Iconic Families

Westeros fans, rejoice — HBO has finally released the first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest Game of Thrones spin-off. The teaser premiered at a special panel at New York Comic Con, where the cast and author George R.R. Martin attended to talk about the eagerly awaited series.

Coming from Martin’s popular The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the show is 100 years prior to Game of Thrones and 100 years after House of the Dragon. The show tracks Ser Duncan the Tall — a simple, chivalrous, and somewhat innocent knight — and his improbable squire, a clever youth known as Egg, who has an unexpected secret.

Former Irish rugby player Peter Claffey plays the part of Ser Duncan, with Dexter Sol Ansell playing Egg. The show takes viewers back to a different time in Westeros, one where the Targaryen rule still holds, and the last dragon has not yet disappeared from living memory.

Unlike its predecessors, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promises to be lighter. Described as having a “buddy comedy” feel, the show is notable for having more character interactions and personal quests than epic battles. Even Martin has said the series might not please those looking for constant action — but he defends it as one of his favorites.

The A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Dialogues That Will Make You Question Everything You Knew About Game of Thrones!

The all-star cast features Daniel Ings in the role of Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel playing Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell in the role of Maekar Targaryen, and others. With a special combination of heart, humor, and lore-bountiful storytelling, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may provide a welcome new installment in the Game of Thrones franchise.

“I was squire to Ser Arlan of Pennytree since I was a boy. He charged me to be a good knight. To defend the weak and the innocent. I swore that I would” – Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey)

“If you could bring me to Ashford, I could squire for you, ser” – Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell)

“Rob me, and I’ll hunt you down with dogs” – Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey)

“I know I’m just a hegde knight, but sometimes I think I could be more” – Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey)

“Why do you treat these royal lapdogs like they’re are betters?” – Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell)

“A falling star brings luck to those who see it” – Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell)

“I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage” – Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey)