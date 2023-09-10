scorecardresearch
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner seen getting intimate at NYFW

Actor Timothée Chalamet and reality TV star Kylie Jenner went ahead for an intimate outing at l New York Fashion Week, having an exclusive dinner at the event as the two continue to drive forward their romance.

In a video shared on social media, the ‘Dune’ (27) actor and the ‘Kardashians’ star (26) , were seen all dressed up in matching in black outfits, and were smiling as they looked up at Ackermann as the French designer gave a speech during the candlelit dinner.

Their latest outing comes only four days after Jenner and Chalamet, debuted their romance at Beyoncé’s third ‘Renaissance’ tour stop in Los Angeles, back in September 4, as reported by Page Six.

In the video captured by fashion designer Gaia Repossi, Chalamet and Jenner were seen in close proximity to Ackermann, the celebrated fashion designer who was celebrating his collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

During the sold-out show, which happened to land on the Grammy winner’s 42nd birthday, the star couple packed on the PDA while spending time in the star-filled VIP section at SoFi Stadium.

The pair was even seen sharing a passionate kiss, as they tightly held each other, quite content with being seen and ignoring on-lookers. Chalamet also grabbed Jenner’s butt before she turned back around to enjoy the concert.

The couple apparently had no shame about their make-out session as they were surrounded by several stars, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

The pair has been romantically linked since at least April. Later that month, it was revealed that Jenner and Chalamet were keeping their relationship ‘fun’ and ‘casual’, as they were trying to determine where they should take their relationship next.

For his part, Timothée Chalamet is geared up to star in the now delayed ‘Dune Part 2’ and the fantasy film ‘Wonka’.

