Shakira – Zoo Song Lyrics From Zootopia 2

Song Name – Zoo

Singer – Shakira

Movie – Zootopia 2

Come on, get on up

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

We live in a crazy world, caught up in a rat race

Concrete jungle life is sometimes a mad place

It’s you and me together at the end of a wild day

Don’t keep it all bottled up, and release your energy

Hey, oh-ayy, only reason we are here is to celebrate

In a place where anyone can be anything

Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away

Baby, keep the music playin’

Come on, get on up

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Come on, keep it up

It’s fun if you’re down to play

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

We live in a heated time, no chance to cool down

Continuously confined, and what do we do now?

It’s all about finding love, sometimes hard to come by

But when it comes to us, it’s always a good time

Hey, oh-ayy, only reason we are here is to celebrate

In a place where anyone can be anything

Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away

Baby, keep the music playin’

Come on, get on up

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Come on, keep it up

It’s fun if you’re down to play

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

I’ll take you higher, I’ll take you higher

We can’t be tamed, baby, I’ll take you higher

I’ll take you higher, I’ll take you higher

And we can’t be tamed, baby, I’ll take you higher

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma

Yo por ti iré hasta la luna de ida y vuelta

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma

Yo por ti iré hasta la luna de ida y vuelta

Come on, get on up

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Come on, keep it up

It’s fun if you’re down to play

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Come on, get on up

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh

Come on, keep it up

It’s fun if you’re down to play

And we’re turnin’ the floor into

A zoo, ooh, ooh