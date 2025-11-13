Shakira – Zoo Song Lyrics From Zootopia 2

Song Name – Zoo
Singer – Shakira
Movie – Zootopia 2
Check out Zoo Song Lyrics by Shakira from Zootopia 2
Come on, get on up
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
We live in a crazy world, caught up in a rat race
Concrete jungle life is sometimes a mad place
It’s you and me together at the end of a wild day
Don’t keep it all bottled up, and release your energy
Hey, oh-ayy, only reason we are here is to celebrate
In a place where anyone can be anything
Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away
Baby, keep the music playin’
Come on, get on up
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Come on, keep it up
It’s fun if you’re down to play
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
We live in a heated time, no chance to cool down
Continuously confined, and what do we do now?
It’s all about finding love, sometimes hard to come by
But when it comes to us, it’s always a good time
Hey, oh-ayy, only reason we are here is to celebrate
In a place where anyone can be anything
Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away
Baby, keep the music playin’
Come on, get on up
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Come on, keep it up
It’s fun if you’re down to play
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah (A zoo, ooh, ooh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
I’ll take you higher, I’ll take you higher
We can’t be tamed, baby, I’ll take you higher
I’ll take you higher, I’ll take you higher
And we can’t be tamed, baby, I’ll take you higher
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma
Yo por ti iré hasta la luna de ida y vuelta
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma
Yo por ti iré hasta la luna de ida y vuelta
Come on, get on up
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Come on, keep it up
It’s fun if you’re down to play
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Come on, get on up
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh
Come on, keep it up
It’s fun if you’re down to play
And we’re turnin’ the floor into
A zoo, ooh, ooh