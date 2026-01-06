The Killers – Mr. Brightside Song Lyrics

Song name – Mr. Brightside
Singer – The Killers
Comin’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine
Gotta, gotta be down because I want it all
It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss
Now I’m falling asleep and she’s calling a cab
While he’s having a smoke and she’s taking a drag
Now they’re goin’ to bed and my stomach is sick
And it’s all in my head, but she’s touching his
Chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
And I just can’t look, it’s killing me
And taking control
Jealousy
Turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it’s just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside
I’m comin’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine
Gotta, gotta be down because I want it all
It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?
(It was only a kiss) It was only a kiss
Now I’m falling asleep and she’s calling a cab
While he’s havin’ a smoke and she’s taking a drag
Now they’re goin’ to bed and my stomach is sick
And it’s all in my head, but she’s touching his
Chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
‘Cause I just can’t look, it’s killing me
And taking control
Jealousy
Turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it’s just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside
I never
I never
I never
I never