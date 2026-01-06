Song name – Mr. Brightside

Singer – The Killers

Check out The Killers – Mr. Brightside Song Lyrics

Comin’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine

Gotta, gotta be down because I want it all

It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss

Now I’m falling asleep and she’s calling a cab

While he’s having a smoke and she’s taking a drag

Now they’re goin’ to bed and my stomach is sick

And it’s all in my head, but she’s touching his

Chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

And I just can’t look, it’s killing me

And taking control

Jealousy

Turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it’s just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside

I’m comin’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine

Gotta, gotta be down because I want it all

It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?

(It was only a kiss) It was only a kiss

Now I’m falling asleep and she’s calling a cab

While he’s havin’ a smoke and she’s taking a drag

Now they’re goin’ to bed and my stomach is sick

And it’s all in my head, but she’s touching his

Chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

‘Cause I just can’t look, it’s killing me

And taking control

Jealousy

Turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it’s just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside

I never

I never

I never

I never