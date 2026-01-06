Song name – Love You Less

Singer – Joji

Love You Less Song Lyrics by Joji

(Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Keep gettin’ less of you

When I give you the best of me

Maybe my love is just too much

Can’t get enough of you, no, no

But you won’t set me free

You want me the more I don’t show up

When I’m ready, you’re not ready

Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah

I’m obsessed, you’re not sure

If I love you less, will you love me more?

I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)

If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Wastin’ my breath

‘Cause you like it bettеr when there’s nonе left

When I’m not in your bed

Only time you want me there

But I want you so bad

Wanna give you everything that I have

This is how you should love me, yeah

I’m obsessed, you’re not sure

If I love you less, will you love me more?

I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)

If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

When I’m ready, you’re not ready (Ooh-ooh)

Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh

If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh

If I love you less, will you love me more?