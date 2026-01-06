Joji – LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics

Song name – Love You Less
Singer – Joji
(Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Keep gettin’ less of you
When I give you the best of me
Maybe my love is just too much
Can’t get enough of you, no, no
But you won’t set me free
You want me the more I don’t show up
When I’m ready, you’re not ready
Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah
I’m obsessed, you’re not sure
If I love you less, will you love me more?
I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Wastin’ my breath
‘Cause you like it bettеr when there’s nonе left
When I’m not in your bed
Only time you want me there
But I want you so bad
Wanna give you everything that I have
This is how you should love me, yeah
I’m obsessed, you’re not sure
If I love you less, will you love me more?
I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
When I’m ready, you’re not ready (Ooh-ooh)
Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
If I love you less, will you love me more?