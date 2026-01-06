MusicLyrics

Joji – LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics

Check out LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics by Joji

By Lyrics Desk
Joji - LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube
Joji - LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube

Song name – Love You Less
Singer – Joji

Check out LOVE YOU LESS Song Lyrics by Joji

(Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh

Keep gettin’ less of you
When I give you the best of me
Maybe my love is just too much
Can’t get enough of you, no, no
But you won’t set me free
You want me the more I don’t show up

When I’m ready, you’re not ready
Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah

I’m obsessed, you’re not sure
If I love you less, will you love me more?
I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh

Wastin’ my breath
‘Cause you like it bettеr when there’s nonе left
When I’m not in your bed
Only time you want me there

But I want you so bad
Wanna give you everything that I have
This is how you should love me, yeah

I’m obsessed, you’re not sure
If I love you less, will you love me more?
I pull back, you come forward (Ooh-ooh)
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh

When I’m ready, you’re not ready (Ooh-ooh)
Tryna carry this love and it’s heavy, yeah (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
If I love you less, will you love me more? (Ooh-ooh)
Ooh-ooh
If I love you less, will you love me more?

SourceJoji
Previous article
The Killers – Mr. Brightside Song Lyrics
Next article
Emily in Paris Season 6 Confirmed! New Love, Old Flames and Bigger Drama Ahead

Latest Updates