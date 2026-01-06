Emily in Paris Season 6 Confirmed! New Love, Old Flames and Bigger Drama Ahead

Emily Cooper’s whirlwind life of fashion, romance, and career chaos is far from over. Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6, bringing Lily Collins back as the ever-optimistic American marketer navigating ambition and relationships across Europe. The renewal comes shortly after Season 5’s impressive debut, which reaffirmed the show’s global popularity and cultural impact.

Series creator Darren Star has already begun teasing what lies ahead, while reassuring fans that the show will stay true to its roots. Speaking at a press conference in December, Star explained that while he enjoys exploring new locations, the heart of the series remains firmly in Paris. Though Season 5 took Emily to Rome, Star emphasized that Emily in Paris will never permanently leave its home base — though future journeys remain a possibility if they fit the story naturally.

Season 5 followed Emily as she took on a new professional challenge: launching an Agence Grateau office in Italy. Rome offered fresh opportunities, excitement, and temptation, especially in the form of Marcello Muratori, portrayed by Eugenio Franceschini. A luxury fashion heir, Marcello quickly became a romantic complication, forcing Emily to once again juggle personal desires with professional ambition.

While Rome symbolized adventure and reinvention, Paris continued to pull at Emily’s sense of identity. That emotional push and pull became the season’s emotional core — and audiences clearly connected. According to Netflix, Season 5 amassed 26.8 million views globally within just 11 days, ranking as the No. 1 TV series in 24 countries and landing in the Top 10 across 91 countries worldwide.

The show’s success has also earned industry recognition. Darren Star was recently awarded France’s prestigious chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, a rare honour for an American television creator.

Season 5 concluded with major emotional turning points. Marcello impressed his mother Antonia during his Venice fashion debut and was offered control of the family’s historic cashmere business. He invited Emily to join him — but she declined, choosing Paris and her career instead. Their breakup marked the second time their relationship unraveled.

Meanwhile, Emily’s best friend Mindy Chen moved in a different direction. Nicolas de Léon proposed, and Mindy accepted, though Alfie openly questioned the decision. Adding to the uncertainty, Emily’s ex Gabriel reappeared while vacationing in Greece, hinting at yet another possible shake-up.

Season 6 is expected to arrive in 2026. Paris remains home — but Emily’s journey is anything but predictable.