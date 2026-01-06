Vivek Oberoi’s Big Comeback! Actor to Play Aurangzeb Opposite Rishab Shetty’s Shivaji Maharaj?

After taking a long yet intentional break from the film industry, Vivek Oberoi appears to be staging a powerful comeback with an impressive slate of projects. With Masti 4 already hitting theatres, the actor is now lining up several major films, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit alongside Prabhas and Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana. Adding another significant chapter to his return, reports now suggest that Oberoi has joined Rishab Shetty’s ambitious historical epic, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fueling speculation further, multiple videos of Vivek Oberoi and Rishab Shetty together in Dubai have gone viral, sparking excitement among fans. The two were spotted attending a Bunts community event in the city, followed by Rishab Shetty’s visit to the BNW Developments office and the high-profile BNW x Tonino Lamborghini launch. Their back-to-back public appearances have only intensified curiosity about their much-anticipated on-screen collaboration.

Another widely shared video shows Vivek and Rishab arriving together at a temple. According to a Pinkvilla South report, the duo visited the Kateeleshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings ahead of their upcoming project, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While no official announcement has been made by the actors or the filmmakers yet, these appearances have strengthened reports of Vivek Oberoi’s involvement in the film.

Fresh from the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty is set to portray the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh’s grand historical drama. Media reports indicate that Vivek Oberoi will star opposite Shetty in a pivotal role.

A source close to the production told Zoom that Oberoi has been roped in to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. “Vivek Oberoi will portray Aurangzeb opposite Rishab Shetty’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This casting brings together two powerhouse performers for a deeply impactful retelling of one of India’s most iconic historical chapters,” the source revealed.

The film is expected to showcase an intense and dramatic face-off between Shivaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb, promising a gripping cinematic experience. Additionally, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah will reportedly play Jijamata, Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Currently in the production stage, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 21, 2027. If confirmed, the film could mark one of Vivek Oberoi’s most significant roles in recent years and further cement his return to the spotlight.