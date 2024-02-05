66th Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for Miley Cyrus, 'Flowers'

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has taken home the trophy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her song ‘Flowers’ at the currently ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards. This marks the first-ever Grammy win for her. She edged out fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

While accepting her award, she said, “This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus began, gesturing toward Carey. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything”.

She further mentioned in her speech, “There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So, his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly”.

“Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you”, she added.

The singer-songwriter is nominated for six Grammys this year in major categories like record, song and album of the year for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. She has been nominated a total of eight times.