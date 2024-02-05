66th Grammy Awards: SZA paints the stage red in 'Kill Bill' performance

February 5, 2024
Singer SZA, who has the most nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, painted the stage red with a perfect 'Kill Bill' performance.

Singer SZA, who has the most nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, painted the stage red with a perfect ‘Kill Bill’ performance. The singer, dressed out in a black trenchcoat and wide-brimmed hat, opened with her smash hit “Snooze” off her sophomore album “SOS.” On a stage resembling a back alley replete with flaming garbage cans and a dumpster, she sang shrouded in shadow, brushing off a man who approached her at the song’s end.

The camera panned to a woman in the audience brandishing a sword, showing off her samurai skills on a table where Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét were seated.

The woman joined a crew of dancers on stage as SZA ran through “Kill Bill,” taking off her jacket and joining in on the choreography, once again pushing off the suitor, reports variety.com.

The R&B singer led the 2024 Grammy nominations with nine nods, including album of the year for “SOS” as well as song and record of the year for the hit single “Kill Bill.”

Prior to the main broadcast, she was awarded the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with “Ghost in the Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, as well as Best Progressive R&B Album for “SOS.”

Her first Grammy came in 2022 for “Kiss Me More,” a collaboration with Doja Cat.

Other Grammy performers include Joni Mitchell in her debut performance at the awards, U2 (making a remote appearance Las Vegas’ Sphere), Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

