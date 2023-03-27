Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

‘Bijlee Bijlee’ hitmaker Harrdy Sandhu has teamed up with IAS officer-actor Abhishek Singh of ‘Delhi Crime 2’ fame for the soul stirring ‘Yaad Aati Hai’. The song will also feature Asmita Sood.

Talking about the song, Harrdy Sandhu said: “Yaad Aati Hai is a tale about love and longing that will move every listener. I am very excited as this track marks my first collaboration with Abhishek Singh who is nothing less than a brother to me. Although it is a simple song, I am confident it will resonate with the audience because the lyrics are very deep and impactful.”

An excited Abhishek shared: “It’s great to be a part of such a melodious song – ‘Yaad Aati Hai’. This is the fifth music video that I am a part of and I am truly thrilled with the entire experience! Harrdy is like my brother and collaborating with him has been nothing short of amazing. We are absolutely confident that this soulful composition and the video rendition will be loved and cherished by music lovers all over the world. This video is a tribute to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.”

The song is available to stream on YouTube.