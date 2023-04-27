Ace composer-singer Mithoon & youth sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their first single together ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ presented by T-Series!

Acclaimed composer-singer Mithoon and youth music sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their very first single together, titled ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Composed and penned by Mithoon with vocals by both artists, who also feature together in the touching music video, T-Series’ ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is all about humanity, kindness and goodwill.

Mithoon and Armaan Malik were earlier spotted at the T-Series office and speculation rose about the song being a romantic track considering how the artists are known for their soulful love songs. However, with the song now out, the music video directed by Video Brains showcases a butterfly effect of kindness as it passes down from one person to the next, eventually spreading smiles and making the world a better place. The song is in a completely different zone as compared to the artists’ other songs, making it even more special.

Says Mithoon, “Audiences must have definitely not expected this one from us but we are happy to bring this kind of soulfulness in a song that will hopefully make an impact and encourage kindness. I always wanted to write a song like ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ for a long time.The world is in need of kindness and Armaan and I hope to inspire people via this song.”

Adds Armaan Malik, “I was thrilled to collaborate with Mithoon on our very first single together. While we are known for our individual music sensibilities, ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is the perfect track to bring that contrast together in a beautiful and harmonious melody. I’m truly glad to be a part of such a song.”

Armaan Malik and Mithoon’s ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is produced by T-Series. With vocals by Armaan Malik and Mithoon and music and lyrics by Mithoon, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.