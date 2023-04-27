scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Ace composer-singer Mithoon & youth sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their first single together ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ presented by T-Series!

Mithoon & youth sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their first single together ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ presented by T-Series!

By Editorial Desk
Wahi Toh Khuda Hai
Wahi Toh Khuda Hai

Ace composer-singer Mithoon & youth sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their first single together ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ presented by T-Series!

Acclaimed composer-singer Mithoon and youth music sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their very first single together, titled ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Composed and penned by Mithoon with vocals by both artists, who also feature together in the touching music video, T-Series’ ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is all about humanity, kindness and goodwill.

Mithoon and Armaan Malik were earlier spotted at the T-Series office and speculation rose about the song being a romantic track considering how the artists are known for their soulful love songs. However, with the song now out, the music video directed by Video Brains showcases a butterfly effect of kindness as it passes down from one person to the next, eventually spreading smiles and making the world a better place. The song is in a completely different zone as compared to the artists’ other songs, making it even more special.

Says Mithoon, “Audiences must have definitely not expected this one from us but we are happy to bring this kind of soulfulness in a song that will hopefully make an impact and encourage kindness. I always wanted to write a song like ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ for a long time.The world is in need of kindness and Armaan and I hope to inspire people via this song.”

Adds Armaan Malik, “I was thrilled to collaborate with Mithoon on our very first single together. While we are known for our individual music sensibilities, ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is the perfect track to bring that contrast together in a beautiful and harmonious melody. I’m truly glad to be a part of such a song.”

Armaan Malik and Mithoon’s ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is produced by T-Series. With vocals by Armaan Malik and Mithoon and music and lyrics by Mithoon, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Injured SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar rules out of the tournament
Next article
LG Electronics Q1 profit down 23% on slow demand
This May Also Interest You
News

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Health & Lifestyle

World youth leaders gather to accelerate Covid recovery

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

News

Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role

News

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

News

Season 3 of 'The Witcher', the last with Henry Cavill, to be released on June 29

Sports

Manchester City beat Arsenal to take big step towards Premier League title

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

News

Debutante Shine Pandey to essay an IITian in 'UP65'

News

On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

News

Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

Sports

Table tennis: Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned again at WTT Champions Macao

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

News

Dimple Kapadia: High time that women got a chance to showcase their strength

Sports

Barca in Vallecas, Atletico at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Sports

In big games, you want players with plenty of experience: Finch on Rahane's selection in India squad for WTC final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US