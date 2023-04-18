scorecardresearch
Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

Homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar

By Agency News Desk

Homegrown music festival ‘I Love Live Entertainment’ has collaborated with global festival ‘Afrodesh’ to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer’s 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’ and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

Having cemented his reputation as one of the hottest names in Afrobeats, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India will play multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

Rema states: “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country.”

“Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborated, “Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.”

Speaking about how the Afrobeats movement is enjoying its fair share of spotlight Solomon Sonaiya, Founder, Afrodesh added: “India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India.”

Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior whose ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streamsa – released two new solo singles, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’ as his first set of music of 2023.

The double-drop came on the heels of his headlining performing slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Entertainment Today

