Amaal Mallik on soundtrack of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story': 'These melodies continue to captivate listeners'

By Agency News Desk
Amaal Mallik on soundtrack of 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' 'These melodies continue to captivate listeners' _ pic courtesy news agency

Music composer Amaal Mallik took a trip down the memory lane as the biographical sports drama ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ marked seven years recently, and said it’s an honour to have been a part of a film that has left such a lasting impact on people’s hearts. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the flick is based on the life of former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role.

The flick chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events. It also features Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Amaal looked back at the profound impact of his music in the film. The soundtrack of this film holds a special place in Amaal’s heart, as it continues to resonate with fans around the world.

Amaal, who composed the enchanting musical score for the movie poured his heart and soul into creating a soundtrack that not only enhanced the film, but also touched the hearts of audiences.

The album featured 10 soulful tracks, including contributions from Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh, Siddharth Basrur, Rochak Kohli, and Palak Muchhal, showcasing Amaal’s versatility as a composer.

Talking about the same, Amaal said: “The songs from ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ hold a special place in my heart, and these melodies continue to captivate listeners, proving the power of music.”

“The way fans groove to ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Jab Tak’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Phir Kabhi’, whenever they hear them is a beautiful reminder of the enduring bond we share through music. It’s an honour to have been a part of a film that has left such a lasting impact on people’s hearts,” shared Amaal.

He said he is grateful for this musical journey.

“I would like to give a huge thanks to Manoj Muntashir for his incredible lyrics that did justice to the music and film,” added Amaal.

The soundtrack was a multilingual masterpiece, with versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Amaal’s music played an integral role in bringing the story of a cricketing legend to life.

Talking further about his upcoming projects, Amaal said, “I’m excited to share that I’m currently juggling two web shows and pouring my creativity into crafting captivating background scores and music for upcoming movies.”

“My dedication is unwavering as I strive to deliver extraordinary musical experiences. My passion for music is an eternal flame that continues to ignite and resonate with music lovers worldwide,” he concluded.




