Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Long-time friends Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif will finally share screen space together for the very first time for T-Series’ romantic single ‘Mohabbat’ releasing on 16th June. While the two have been friends for over 12 years, this is the first time that they’re featuring together in a music video and we just can’t keep calm! The poster of ‘Mohabbat’ truly captures the essence of love, giving a glimpse into the mesmerizing world created by Amaal’s soulful music and Aamna’s enchanting presence. While the two have previously worked together when Amaal composed the title song for the television show ‘Honge Juda Na Hum’ in which Aamna played the lead role and have been good friends since then, them coming together on screen is definitely igniting a wave of excitement among the fans.

Sung and composed by Amaal Mallik featuring Amaal and Aamna, with lyrics by Vayu, the music video directed by Krish Trivedi will be out on 16th June on T-Series’ YouTube channel.