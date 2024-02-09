Ananya Birla collabs with Offset, rapper says ‘pumped to kickstart a relationship with India’

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businessperson Ananya Birla has collaborated with American rapper Offset and also has inked a brand-new record deal with global music company BMG.

As part of this major signing, Ananya Birla is premiering her first global crossover single of 2024 titled ‘Cuffed’ (Jo Tha Mila)’ that arrives on all streaming platforms today alongside an animated video.

Featuring an impressive guest appearance from the superstar American rapper Offset, the brand-new single marks the 32-year-old rapper’s debut collaboration with an artist of Indian origin but also establishes his first female-led collaboration post ‘Freaky’ featuring Cardi B.

Ahead of his upcoming US tour, Offset said: “I’ve always been intrigued by India, the people, the music and the culture. I’m pumped to kickstart a relationship with India with this collaboration with Ananya. Sending a big shoutout to all my Indian fans.”

The feel-good pop earworm, which also enlists Harjaas Harjayi and Saurabh Lokhande on writing credits, is being touted as ‘the first Hindi pop-meets-American-hip hop collaboration’.

Ananya shared: “BMG’s trust in my craft, coupled with Offset joining forces on the track, highlights their dedication in spotlighting Indian talent. I’m extremely grateful that I can continue to be a small part of propelling the South Asian narrative and fostering cross cultural collaborative exchanges.”

“In BMG I have truly found an international partner who understands me as an artist and doesn’t want me to be anything other than who I am. It was an absolute pleasure to team up with Offset. I hope you enjoy the song.”

With this long-term partnership that includes licensing, marketing and distribution, Ananya becomes the very first Indian-origin female artist to join a decade-old iconic conglomerate that enjoys a recordings catalogue of artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Black Sabbath, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Iron Maiden, Rita Ora, Louis Tomlinson amongst others.

Elaborating further Brandon Riester, VP, A&R BMG added: “When collaborating with an artist, it is crucial for me to adopt a global perspective. Ananya’s remarkable artistry, exceptional musicality, and visionary approach perfectly align with BMG’s mission to make inroads into the rapidly expanding streaming market in India.”