Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan

Arjun Kanungo's latest single 'Danger' from his album, 'Industry 2' has hit the airwaves and exhibits his knack for experimentation.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo’s latest single ‘Danger’ from his album, ‘Industry 2’ has hit the airwaves and exhibits his knack for experimentation.

The song’s music video has been shot in Japan. Following the success of his debut album, ‘Industry’, which garnered over a 100 million streams, Arjun is gearing up for ‘Industry 2’.

The song has a feel of underground funk pop, which is quite a tricky genre to crack.

Reflecting on the song, Arjun shared, “‘Danger’ is one of the first songs we shot for the album. It has a distinct urban pop vibe that I think resonates with everyone. The lyrics and overall feel of the song is classic but still progressive, representing the evolution of music in India.”

The music video showcases Arjun grooving to the beats on the streets of Tokyo. The music video has been shot in an intriguing new-age street style.

The album showcases will test the composer-singer as a writer, singer, and producer. ‘Industry 2’ comprises 10 tracks, all written, sung, and produced by Arjun himself. The album will be out soon.

