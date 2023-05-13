scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Buddhu Sa Mann' and 'Tere Mere', has unveiled a surprise single titled 'HIIR'.

By Agency News Desk
Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration
Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’ and ‘Tere Mere’, has unveiled a surprise single titled ‘HIIR’. For the track, the singer has collaborated with musical duo Lost Stories, Kimera, and hip-hop artiste Yashraj.

The track blends genres with elements of pop, electronic and dance, as well as hip-hop. Armaan has called the track his “boldest collaborative effort” so far.

Talking about the single, he said: “I’m glad I could team up with my buddies Lost Stories, Yashraj and Kimera to put out a track that we all can be really proud of and genuinely just have fun with. Sonically, the song is pushing quite a few boundaries and is a unique blend of Punjabi Pop, Desi Hip Hop and UK Drum and Bass. I’ve used a very different vocal tone in this song and I’m sure my fans will be in for a treat.”

He further mentioned: “I truly believe that ‘HIIR’ could prove to be a major game changer with respect to bringing in a fresh wave to the Indian music scene. Here’s to hoping it does that and much more in the near future.”

“HIIR” is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older
Next article
BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

Sports

Ayushmann Khurrana shares special message for Special Olympics Bharat Athletes ahead of Berlin Games 2023

Sports

BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

News

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Technology

YouTuber who crashed his plane to gain online views faces 20 yrs in prison

Sports

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

News

Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US