Baby Queen shares her new single ‘Quarter Life Crisis’

The title track, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, stemmed from a conversation Baby Queen – aka 25 year old Bella Latham – had with her cousin’s girlfriend. “I felt like I had so much responsibility, but I still felt like a child. I was talking about how I felt, and she said the phrase, quarter life crisis.” Baby Queen looked up the phrase and felt validated, “People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back. It’s the realization that actually, you can’t f#ck around anymore. F#cking around finally comes to an end.”

So, in songwriter Max Wolfgang’s flat, the pair wrote the song together. It has, what Bella calls, “a creepy nursery rhyme vibe”, both catchy and foreboding. “I feel like my mind is 25-sided / I’ll let you know if I ever survive this,” she sings prophetically.

Baby Queen’s debut album Quarter Life Crisis is set for release on October 6th. Quarter Life Crisis features 12 tracks, including previously released singles ‘Dream Girl’, ‘We Can Be Anything’ and ‘All The Things’ and was produced by long-time Baby Queen collaborator King Ed. Quarter Life Crisis is available in multiple formats including CD, a deluxe CD featuring limited edition artwork from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman and colored vinyl.

Baby Queen contributed six songs to the soundtrack of the new series of the global smash Netflix show Heartstopper, which launched on August 3rd. The new series also features a cameo appearance from Baby Queen aka 23-year-old Bella Latham, who takes on the role of a performer at the school prom.

Having spent the best part of the 2020s taking over London’s anarchic anti-pop scene and writing songs for a generation falling out of love with social media that transformed her into her genre’s reigning star, BABY QUEEN is discovering the more grounded and introspective side of herself too, leading to the creation of some of the most pure, excellent and affecting music of her life so far.

Hot on the heels of a busy summer of live shows – including performing on the main stage at Reading & Leeds – BABY QUEEN recently announced the first leg of her forthcoming ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ tour.