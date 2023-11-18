Badshah on new single ‘Jawaab’: I’ve been writing poetry, it’s an extension of that creative process

Popular rapper and musician Badshah, who will turn 38 on Sunday, has announced the release of his new single ‘Jawaab’, which he describes as an extension of his creative process as he has been writing a lot of poetry of late.

In the track, Badshah, whose stage name was born out of Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film ‘Badshah’, samples a fresh indie soundscape in this evocative single that beautifully encapsulates the themes of acceptance, vulnerability, passion and love.

Polished guitar work led by lush vocals, ‘Jawaab’ is an upbeat and dreamy anthem with a perfect vibe that is sure to tug on the listener’s heartstrings. With highly infectious melodies, poetic storytelling and heartfelt lyricism intertwining with a poignant theme of human emotions, the track is crafted within a simple yet tender sonic world.

The rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said: “It’s a song that is very close to my heart. I’m a big fan of soulful music and I’ve always wanted to experiment within the indie genre.

“Off late I’ve been writing a lot of poetry and ‘Jawaab’ is an extension of that creative process.”

Talking about the inspiration, the hitmaker said: “The inspiration has come from my beautiful escapades in the hills and the interactions I’ve had with the locals there. I’m grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily, thank you! I hope you enjoy this pre-birthday surprise as much as I have enjoyed crafting it!”

The accompanying music video of the single directed by Rajeev Thakur and starring actress Gayatri Bhardwaj, captures the unwavering love escapade of a young man who is trying to win over the admiration of a girl who refuses to accept his proposal because of her prosthetic arm, set against the milieu of a road trip in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh.

‘Jawaab’ released under Universal Music India with Aditya Dev, IOF, Hiten Kumar and Nikhita Gandhi