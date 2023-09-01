Badshah, Raftaar to grace the finale of 'Hip Hop India' as celebrity judges

Rappers Badshah and Raftaar are all set to bring their magic to the finale of the dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’. The Top 3 on the show are ready for the ultimate dance-off in the final showdown.

Badshaah and Raftaar will join the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi as they set the stage on fire with their astounding acts. As seen in the promo Badshah welcomes everyone for the grand finale of the show followed by glimpses of some dazzling performances by Sushant Khatri and Vartika Jha.

Talking about being a part of the show, Badshah shared: “I’m excited that ‘Hip Hop India’ has curated a platform that helps underground talent showcase their prowess to a wider audience. I am thrilled to be a part of this process where the undiscovered talent of our nation will get their deserving share of the spotlight. Being the ultimate Hip-hop dance reality show, this is just the first step by Hip Hop India towards contributing to a larger conversation of discovery and development of budding street dancers and helping homegrown hip-hop culture reach a wider audience.”

The top 3 finalists are Divyam & Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat who secured the throne of winners in their categories.

While the top 3 participants prepare for their final showdown, Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with her performance while Remo D’Souza will return to the stage after 3 years.

Raftaar said: “Personally, I love the tagline ‘Gully se Glory tak’. It really does tell the story of an artist’s journey and how they fought all the odds and achieved success. ‘Hip-Hop India’ has well and truly given hip-hop dancers across India the perfect platform to showcase their talent to the world and take a step closer to their dreams. I have been following the show and all the participants are supremely talented. It is quite difficult to choose one favorite and I can’t wait to see them perform live.”

‘Hip Hop India’ streams on Amazon miniTV.