Justin Bieber reportedly considering retirement after selling entire music catalogue for $200 mn

Justin Bieber reportedly wants to quit the music industry, the pop star is considering a retirement after he sold his entire music catalogue for $200 million.

By News Bureau

Justin Bieber reportedly wants to quit the music industry as according to reports the Canadian pop star is currently considering a retirement after he sold his entire music catalogue for $200 million. Radar Online reported on Monday, March 27 that the “Sorry” crooner, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had partially paralysed his face, wants to focus on his health and his marriage to Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin). “

“Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him,” an alleged friend revealed to the outlet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The insider went on adding that Justin even spoke about his struggles with professionals. “Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside,” the pal explained.

A separate source told the news site, “Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him.” It’s also said that the “Justice” star “just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Justin appeared to want to work on his marriage with his potential retirement, with sources claiming that their union is riddled with trust issues. Justin tied the knot with Hailey in 2018 when they were around 24 years old and 21 years old, respectively, but their friendship-turned-romance hasn’t been easy.

“They got married very young and didn’t know what they were getting into, and it’s been up and down ever since,” said another insider earlier this month, “The stressors in their marriage are more than just the fandom surrounding [Justin]’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.”

The informant went on detailing, “It put more pressure on the relationship. Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up.. she doesn’t understand why marriage has to be this hard.”

