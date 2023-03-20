scorecardresearch
BLACKPINK: Jisoo announces solo track ‘Flower’

BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s solo debut is just around the corner and amidst this, the K-pop group is also completing their Born Pink tour.

By Shweta Ghadashi
It was during one of their latest concerts in Taiwan when member Lisa requested Jisoo for a teeny tiny spoiler of her upcoming album ME.

It isn’t clear if Jisoo dodged the question with her brilliant reaction or if her pose was actually a spoiler, but it has ended up garnering the right amount of anticipation for her solo debut. A video of Jisoo and Lisa’s playful banter on the stage is also doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, halfway through the performance, Lisa asks her bandmate for just a small hint. Jisoo who was cheekily moving around the stage halts for a moment to strike a hush pose by bringing her index finger close to her lips.

The pose was accompanied by a poker face expression which quickly changes into a playful laugh. While many speculated the pose could be a part of her ME choreography, others believed it was just her tactic to move past the question in a smart manner.

