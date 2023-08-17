scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Bruce Springsteen postpones two gig dates, citing unspecified illness

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen announced that his Wednesday and Friday night show at Philadelphia have been postponed.

By Agency News Desk
Bruce Springsteen postpones two gig dates, citing unspecified illness
Bruce Springsteen _ pic courtesy instagram

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen announced on social media that his Wednesday night show at Philadelphia and a Friday night show at the same venue have been postponed. It marks the second major concert postponement in the last week. Lionel Richie had to call off a sold-out Madison Square Garden show last weekend because of alleged difficulties making it to New York City in time, reports Deadline.

The 73-year-old Springsteen didn’t detail what illness prompted the postponements. Dates will be rescheduled, his social media message said.

Earlier this year, Springsteen had to miss being honoured by New Jersey with a proclamation declaring “Bruce Springsteen Day’ because he contracted Covid-19.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” the Springsteen tweet said regarding Philadelphia.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his US tour last week with two performances in Chicago.

Pic. Sourcespringsteen
9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
People don’t give Shikhar Dhawan the credit he deserves, says Ravi Shastri
Next article
Cincinnati Masters: Rybakina, Sabalenka advance to pre-quarters; Swiatek also prevails
This May Also Interest You
News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

Health & Lifestyle

400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US