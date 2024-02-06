Chart-Topping Hit “Dil Se Dil Tak” sung by Laqshay Kapoor Surpasses 8.6 Million Streams on Spotify, Emerges as a Viral Sensation in India

Singer Laqshay Kapoor is making waves across the music industry with his track, “Dil Se Dil Tak,” from the movie ‘Bawaal.’ The song has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 8.6 million streams on Spotify, solidifying its position as a viral hit on Spotify Indian music chart.

Released as part of the ‘Bawaal’ soundtrack, “Dil Se Dil Tak” has struck a chord with audiences, captivating listeners with its soulful melody, poignant lyrics, and Laqshay Kapoor’s emotive vocals. The success of “Dil Se Dil Tak” is not limited to streaming platforms alone, the song has become popular on Instagram reels as well. The song is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, Suvarna Tiwari; composed by Akashdeep Sengupta and penned by Kausar Munir.

As “Dil Se Dil Tak” continues to dominate the charts, Laqshay Kapoor remains dedicated to creating music that resonates with audiences. Fans can expect more soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances from this rising star.