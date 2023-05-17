scorecardresearch
Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has joined hands with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima'. Talking about the number, he describes it as "great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko".

By Agency News Desk
Chris Gayle said: “My stint with India and IPL has always been memorable and (my) natural love for music and singing is complete with OH FATIMA. Great song, great locations, brilliant partnership and a super collaboration with Arko and the team will be a treat for people globally.”

“Oh Fatima is one of the biggest desi videshi collaboration” says Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

He added: “Our aim is to take the Indian music industry to a global platform. Fatima is a personification of the same. Chris Gayle is a global icon; his dynamic personality resonates on the cricket pitch and in his music.”

“The song is super cool, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the video and hear the entire song. Through this foot tapping energetic song, Indian & Jamaican styles of music come together in a melody created to make you swoon, groove and enjoy life.”

‘Oh Fatima’, which is directed by Rammji Gulatii and produced by Nishant Dayal and Sujit Tiwari, will be out on May 22.

Rammji shared: “In this joint venture, we have Arko and Chris Gayle spin their magic. This explosive collaboration will storm the music scene. Oh Fatima is a peppy and vibrant number; it is a song that will be played on loop at every party.”

Nishant Dayal, added: “Being with Gayle since 13 years and his love for music always had a special place. With this collaboration with Arko, OH FATIMA, would be next big in the music industry. The legends of respective fields, feel glad to present this to the world.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
