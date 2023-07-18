scorecardresearch
Darshan Raval's monsoon track 'Lo Aayi Barsaat' is for those nursing a broken heart

Darshan Raval has released a new track titled ‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’.

By Agency News Desk

Singer Darshan Raval has released a new track titled ‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’. It’s the second song from his latest album ‘Dard’, and is part of his monsoon special series that he has been releasing for nine consecutive years now. The track has a soulful melody for those nursing a broken heart.

Starting from 2015, Darshan has released monsoon special tracks like ‘Ishq Chadha Hai’, ‘Ab Fir Se Jab Baarish’, ‘Ye Baarish’, ‘Baarish Lete Aana’, ‘Hawa Banke’, ‘Ek Tarfa’, ‘Jannat Ve’ and ‘Baarishon Mein’.

Speaking about the release, Darshan Raval said, “I am thrilled to release the second track of my new album Dard. It’s a very special song for me, and I hope that my fans will enjoy listening to it. It’s a beautiful monsoon track that talks about love and longing – something that I believe everyone can relate to”.

He further mentioned, “Like every year I want to give my fans a special monsoon song that they can enjoy and listen to on loop. I just try and push the envelope further every year and I hope the team’s efforts bear fruit this year too” he smiles”

This latest track has been released under Indie Music Label. Naushad Khan, Managing Director of Indie Music Label, said, “The response to the first song from the album ‘Mahiya Jinha Sohna’ was overwhelming and that has only upped the stakes for ‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’.

The track is out on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
