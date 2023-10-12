Dev Negi, Priya Saraniya remake 'Jo Haal Dil Ka' blending old with new

Singers Dev Negi and Priya Saraniya have released their own rendition of the classic ‘90s track ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ from the film ‘Sarfarosh’, remaking the track with a modern touch while retaining the musicality of the original.

A beautiful and heartfelt track, ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ has an iconic melody which gets reinvigorated with a new contemporary twist while still keeping things familiar, mixing in a passionate romance with its ups and downs that can’t be broken.

This is done extremely well as the acoustic instrumentation compliments the voices of Dev and Priya who seamlessly blend their voices with one another, creating a vocal contrast which only accentuates the overall romantic mood.

A powerful and booming production, the song is done in a typical pop sensibility with a loud booming bass, an acoustic guitar with simple melodies, and some elements of Bollywood pop, American pop merged with an electronic side.

This passionate number has a glamour-filled music video which features the duo of actors Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh, whose on-screen chemistry has the angle of both sexual fervour, and genuine romantic love.

Composed by Chirantan Bhatt and penned by Manoj Yadav, ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ music video is directed by Feroz Khan, who knows how to bring the song with its themes on the screen, as the video is able to translate the lyrics with the music’s melody and tonality with accurate picturisation.

For those unfamiliar with the old ‘90s version, this version of ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ will not only make the older generations hum the tune with a smile on their faces, but also grab the attention of the new Gen-Z kids who may get enticed to visit the old classic.

Detailing his experience on working on the song, Zain Imam said: “Working on ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ has been an incredible experience, especially being a part of one of the most iconic love songs we’ve grown up listening to. Dev Negi and Priya Saraiya’s voices in the song are absolutely phenomenal.”

Reem Sameer Shaikh expressed her feelings about the song and said: ” ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ is a musical journey that transcends time. It’s been a privilege to be part of this re-imagined classic, and I hope it touches the hearts of all who listen to it.”