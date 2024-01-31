scorecardresearch
HomeMusicNews

Ed Sheeran plays music for felines at cat cafe in Japan

Ed Sheeran performed for a tough crowd in Japan.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Ed Sheeran plays music for felines at cat cafe in Japan
Ed Sheeran plays music for felines at cat cafe in Japan _ pic courtesy news agency

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed for a tough crowd in Japan. The ‘Shape of You’ Hitmaker, 32, recently returned to the same cat cafe where he sang ‘Thinking Out Loud’ to a group of uninterested felines in 2014. The cats didn’t become fans over the 10 years Sheeran was away. In a video Sheeran posted to Instagram Tuesday, the musician appears with an acoustic guitar surrounded by several feasting felines, reports People magazine.

As soon as Sheeran attempts his first strum, most of the cats quickly scatter, forgetting their food to escape the music. “Trying to win over the same kitties that ran away from me in 2014, same results,” Sheeran playfully captioned the post.

The social media clip starts with Sheeran asking the collection of cats, “Who wants to hear a song?” After the cats respond by fleeing, Sheeran gives a slight pout. “It was not more successful than my last visit,” Sheeran said.

As per People, the video then cuts to footage of the singer’s 2014 visit to the cat cafe, which shows him performing to one annoyed-looking feline. The Instagram video ends in 2024 with close-ups of the cafe cats staring into the camera from afar, seemingly waiting for Sheeran to stop his music.

Not all felines are afraid of the Grammy winner, though. In December, Sheeran shared a photo of himself cuddling up to one of Taylor Swift’s three cats, Meredith Grey, as part of a social media photo dump. Sheeran captioned the post: “Dumpington #3.”

In the sweet snap, the ‘Shape of You’ singer, smiling and wearing a simple white tee, has his face cozied up to the kitty as the two lay on an ottoman.

Previous article
Breathing in Bliss
Next article
Vishnu Saravanan secures India’s first Paris 2024 quota in sailing
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US