scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

Having finally concluded his world tour in Stockholm, Elton John is still trying to "process" the fact that he has "finally finished touring" after more than five decades.

By Agency News Desk
Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'
Elton John

Having finally concluded his world tour in Stockholm, Elton John is still trying to “process” the fact that he has “finally finished touring” after more than five decades. Digesting this fact, he also penned an emotional note to his fans thanking them for all their support and love.

The 76-year-old music legend took to Instagram and wrote: “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next five years.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever,” he added.

‘The Rocketman’ singer also shared a video of the many highlights from his tour, one of which included him performing with his band and receiving massive adoration of fans as they grooved to the musical night in all its splendour.

According to Mirror, the singer had announced back in 2018 that his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ show would be his last, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday (July 8) finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

His fans also proceed to thank him and expressed their love.

One netizen wrote: “I love you so much @eltonjohn. I will forever be proud of your exceptional achievements – you are a true genius.”

Another wrote: “Thank you Elton for so many years, songs, cable specials for us too young to see you live. Absolutely magical ending!”

“Thank you for a amazing concert in Stockholm,” wrote another.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song
Next article
1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Veteran Arturo Vidal set to join Club Athletico Paranaense

News

Timothee Chalamet sparkles in trailer of musical fantasy film 'Wonka'

Technology

Delhi HC directs LinkedIn to disclose grievance officer details, rules amid lawsuit by Tata Sky

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee proposes strategic funds to develop Test cricket, women's game

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Vondrousova holds off Pegula to reach semifinals

News

Ammy Virk plays legendary Jeona Maurh in upcoming Punjabi biopic

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat govt doubles healthcare benefits for Ayushman Card holders

News

Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey back for fourth season of 'Aashiqana'

News

Vanessa Kirby makes a bikini comment on Bond girls!

News

Demi Lovato teams up with Slash for rock 'n' roll version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Technology

28% GST on online gaming 'unconstitutional, irrational, egregious'

Sports

2nd T20I: Spinners help India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs, take unbeatable 2-0 lead in series

Sports

Lonato Shotgun World Cup: Skeet star Ganemat stays in contention for berth in final

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Holland steps aside as fans mill around Zendaya

Sports

Haryana boxers shine on Day 2 of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists to make painkillers from paper waste instead of crude oil

News

Mani Ratnam to support Kerala's Cinema Tourism Project to showcase prime locations

News

Margot Robbie's responds to those who mistake her for Emma Mackay

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US