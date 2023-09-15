scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Farhan Akhtar goes full classic rock mode in new song ‘Take Me Home’

By Agency News Desk
Farhan Akhtar goes full classic rock mode in new song ‘Take Me Home’
Farhan Akhtar - Yaari Jam _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor-director-producer and now singer, Farhan Akhtar is donning all kinds of hats, as he switches gears from films to music, with his new song ‘Take Me Home’. Done in the vein of a classic 70’s rock song with a modern touch, the song is a feel-good that provides a great soulful escapade from the many hassles of daily life.

The actor had recently announced bringing up a new song on his social media, by posting a picture and captioning it with: “Every artist needs a sanctuary away from the gaze and scrutiny of the world.

“Home represents that sanctuary to me in this song. A place where no mask is needed and where thoughts and words can thrive in a safe space without fear of judgment.”

The ‘Rock On’ star later took to his Instagram yesterday and posted a teaser of the song he was singing in collaboration with one of the popular bands, ‘When Chai met Toast’. The caption of the teaser read: “Exciting News! Tomorrow, the world gets to hear something special! My brand new single ‘Take Me Home’ featuring @whenchaimettoast is dropping, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with you all.”

Needless to say, the film star’s collaboration with the group paid off very well. The aesthetics of the song reflect the nature of the classic rock’n roll songs from the late ‘60s and early 70’s, as it is primarily an acoustic track with later additions of rock riffs.

In other words, the song is a classic rock song, though given a very modern touch with its production and the overall sound design, as it has a very open room, and the soundscape in itself is very well vibrant and cheerful.

Farhan Akhtar goes full on rock’n roll with his vocals, belting out high pitched vocals, much like he did in ‘Rock On’, with his vocals being very reminiscent of something from the bands like Kansas, or strange enough, singers like Bob Seger.

The instrumentation is also very classic rock type, acoustic guitars with later addition of electric guitars, grooving bass and simple drums. Much like its feel-good nature, it feels like the song was also sung clearly being in the moment, and was essentially winged, because it feels very natural despite being so polished.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Adipurush', 'Brahmastra', 'Shiv Shakti Rahasya': What to watch and listen to this Ganesh Chaturthi
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'Dunki' is releasing on Christmas 
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US