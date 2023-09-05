scorecardresearch
From being a guest to judge on 'Indian Idol', it's new adventure for Kumar Sanu

The singing reality show 'Indian Idol' is set to return for a new season that will see Kumar Sanu along with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani

By Agency News Desk
Music maestro Kumar Sanu, who will be seen as the judge on the new season of ‘Indian Idol’, called it a new adventure, and is hopeful to unearth a genuine singing gem. The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ is set to return for a new season that will see Kumar Sanu along with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani on the judges panel. The much-acclaimed format is on the hunt for the country’s next emerging music sensation, with a soulful voice that is bound to resonate with all.

Sharing his enthusiasm about his debut as a judge on this fan-favourite show, Kumar Sanu shared: “Indian Idol stands tall as one of the most prestigious singing reality shows that the country has to offer, giving aspiring singers a platform to showcase their skill and establish a distinct identity for themselves in the realm of singing.”

“It’s truly heartening to be a part of the journey that sees budding talent display their potential and take a significant stride towards fulfilling their dreams of being part of the Indian music industry,” he shared.

Kumar Sanu further said, “While I’ve been a guest on the show many times in the past, assuming the role of a judge is a new adventure that I am looking forward to. It’s often said that music reaches us on an emotional level, where words alone fall short.”

“I’m eager to witness how this generation will stir our emotions with their impeccable ‘Sur’ and ‘Taal’. My hope for this season is to unearth a genuine singing gem, who will go on to make India and us proud,” concluded the ‘King of Melody’, as he is fondly called in Bollywood.

‘Indian Idol’ will air soon on Sony.

