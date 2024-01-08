Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas win Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards.

They were honoured for their song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the Greta Gerwig directorial ‘Barbie’.

The duo beat fellow nominees like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for ‘Addicted to Romance’ (She Came to Me); Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for ‘Dance the Night’ from ‘Barbie’; Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for ‘I’m Just Ken’ from ‘Barbie’; Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for ‘Peaches’ from ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’; and Lenny Kravitz for ‘Road to Freedom ‘ from ‘Rustin’.

The official X handle of the Golden Globe Awards congratulated the duo and wrote: “Give it up for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell in Barbie! Congratulations on your #GoldenGlobes win for Best Song – Motion Picture.”

In addition, ‘Barbie’ also won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the ceremony.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.