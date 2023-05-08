After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’

Enchanting music lovers with his spellbinding voice, singer Jubin Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song “Hai Kaisi Kaisi” co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin and presented by Bhushan Kumar & T-Series.

After a series of successful singles, Jubin brings a fresh tune to his audience, his sensuous voice lends a poignant touch to the lyrics of the song, while his emotive performance adds to the intensity of the song. The song drops on Thursday, 11th May on T-Series official channels.

The singer recently took to his social media sharing a sneak peak into the songs and we see the chemistry between Jubin Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir is electrifying.

Excited about his new song, Jubin Nautiyal add, ‘”Love knows no boundaries, but distance can test its limits. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is a special song for me that captures the pain of separation in a way that will touch your heart. As an artist, it’s always challenging to try something new but you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the journey. The song evokes certain emotions which will stir your soul. I hope they enjoy this one.”

The release of “Hai Kaisi Kaisi” on May 11th, 2023, is highly anticipated. The soulful singing and emotive lyrics will take the audience on an emotional journey, Stay tuned and be ready to be moved by this beautiful ballad.