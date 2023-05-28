scorecardresearch
Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage to perform 'Karma' remix at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice surprised the crowd at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium as she and Swift took the stage on the first of three Eras Tour shows

By Agency News Desk

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have joined forces to perform their new duet, a remix of Midnights’ ‘Karma’. The rapper, 23, surprised the crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium as she and Swift took the stage on the first of three Eras Tour shows this weekend, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The duo performed the newly released remix, which came out that same day, in their first-ever joint performance. Swift also shared the song’s music video with her fans during her set, before it premiered wide later that night.

The collaboration was “one of the most natural things,” Swift said in an audio clip shared by Spotify.

“She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,” Swift said, quoted by ‘People’.

“I had been listening to her nonstop – like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So, I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ She jumped in headfirst,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
