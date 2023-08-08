'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

Playback singer Kavita Seth, who is known for tracks like ‘Iktara’, ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’, and others, has released her new track ‘Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol’. The track is a devotional song and highlights the beautiful connection of love between a mother and her child.

The song talks about the circle of life and how it revolves around the mother.

Talking about the song Kavita said, “Being a mother, this take on ‘Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol’ touched my heart. The story that was told in those few minutes is a reality many face, but with this song, we might be able to reignite that lost love to an extent. I am thankful to Bhushanji for making me a part of something so divine.”

Kavita specialises in Sufi-style singing although she also sings geet, ghazal and folk songs. Over the years she has performed at live shows at London, Birmingham, Scotland, Berlin, Oslo and Stockholm and places across India.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Lovesh Nagar, ‘Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol’ is sung by Kavita Seth. The music to the traditional lyrics have also been given by her. The song is out now on T-Series YouTube channel.